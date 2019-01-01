About this product
Our Delta 8 vape pen is rich with delta-8 THC, a rare cannabinoid. People tend to find that delta-8 is less psychotropic than delta-9 THC, but seems to allow the same “body benefits” as classic THC. This vape oil also supplies a smaller percentage of classic delta-9. Delta 8 oil has pure cannabis flavor. Its terpenes reflect the Lemon OG strain, which has a citrus taste. Each vape pen delivers 100 equal doses.
dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.