About this product

Ease soreness with fast-acting Relieve THC salve. All ingredients promote wellness; you won’t find any fillers. Relieve THC salve is rich with full-spectrum THC, which helps relieve pain and inflammation. A generous helping of CBD adds to the benefits. Extracts of arnica, lavender, rosemary and other therapeutic plants help make the salve remarkably potent. These time-tested extracts are delivered in a blend of grapeseed, olive and avocado oils with beeswax. The mix feels good to the skin, as it has a hydrating and clearing effect. Feel better inside and out. A little Relieve does a lot!*

About this brand

dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.