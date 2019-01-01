About this product
Ease soreness with fast-acting Relieve THC salve. All ingredients promote wellness; you won’t find any fillers. Relieve THC salve is rich with full-spectrum THC, which helps relieve pain and inflammation. A generous helping of CBD adds to the benefits. Extracts of arnica, lavender, rosemary and other therapeutic plants help make the salve remarkably potent. These time-tested extracts are delivered in a blend of grapeseed, olive and avocado oils with beeswax. The mix feels good to the skin, as it has a hydrating and clearing effect. Feel better inside and out. A little Relieve does a lot!*
