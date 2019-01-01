About this product
Snooze THC vape oil promotes restful sleep. Wake up clear-minded and take on your day! The generous helping of THC can send you to dreamland. Besides that, Snooze supplies terpenes that support relaxation. Three essential oils – chamomile, lavender and vanilla – add mild flavor and extra calm. Discover your Snooze number. Each pen delivers 100 equal doses of vape… typically enough for many nights of sound sleep.*


dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.