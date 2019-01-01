About this product
This 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid blends Tangie x Banana Sherbet for a smooth fruit finish. Aromas of earth, berry, and citrus make for a relaxing and cerebral high.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Banana Split
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.