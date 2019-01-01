 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD OG Flower

by Dream City

Dream City Cannabis Flower CBD OG Flower

About this product

A cross between Lion's Tabernacle x Tahoe OG, this indica-dominant hybrid delivers CBD relief with pungent aromas of floral earth and pine.

About this strain

CBD OG

CBD OG

CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.

About this brand

We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!