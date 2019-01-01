 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Original Glue (GG4) Flower

Original Glue (GG4) Flower

by Dream City

Write a review
Dream City Cannabis Flower Original Glue (GG4) Flower

About this product

Original Glue (GG4) Flower by Dream City

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Dream City Logo
We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!