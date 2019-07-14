 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Optimus Prime Flower

by Dream City

3.33
Dream City Cannabis Flower Optimus Prime Flower

This heavy indica-dominant crosses Grand Daddy Purps x Bubba Kush x OG Kush. Flavors of grape, mixed berry, and sour lemon.

3.33

Jlp60

I got this strain, Optimus Prime to aid my sleep. It initially worked very well. I fell asleep immeditatly but woke up several times throughout the night. Tastes good.

We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!