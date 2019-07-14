Pakerja
on July 14th, 2019
Very good around bud
This heavy indica-dominant crosses Grand Daddy Purps x Bubba Kush x OG Kush. Flavors of grape, mixed berry, and sour lemon.
on April 15th, 2019
I got this strain, Optimus Prime to aid my sleep. It initially worked very well. I fell asleep immeditatly but woke up several times throughout the night. Tastes good.
on November 19th, 2018
Kinda of harsh