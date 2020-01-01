 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Poison Fruit Flower

Poison Fruit Flower

by Dream City

Write a review
Dream City Cannabis Flower Poison Fruit Flower

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sweet and savory come together in this delectable OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch cross. Aromas of berries, funk, and earthy OG permeate throughout this indica-dominant hybrid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Poison Fruit

Poison Fruit

Poison Fruit crosses Agent Orange with Sunset Sherbert to create this strain with a fruity terpene profile. It has citrus aromas with floral and skunky influences. The flavors are sweet and fruit-forward with berry and orange tones. Huge, dense buds are dotted with orange hairs.

 

About this brand

Dream City Logo
We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!