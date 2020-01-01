 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chemdog Cartridge 1g

by Dream Steam Vapes

About this product

About this strain

Chemdog

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

All Dream Steam cartridges are filled with cannabis oil that is CO2 extracted and refined using a proprietary distillation process, producing golden oil that is free from solvents and plant material. We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014. Dream Steam comes in three strengths, all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you. Our cannabis oil is CO2 extracted and refined using a proprietary process years in the making to ensure a pure, all-natural product. We’ve also displayed exact cannabinoid content on our cartridges since 2014, years before it was required in most states. Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge. We voluntarily subjected our vape pen practices to third-party scrutiny to ensure patient safety. The result? We are one of only two companies in the country to earn the Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing. Created with portability in mind, Dream Steam vape pens are there for you everywhere you go.