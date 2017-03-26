 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Dream Steam: Hybrid Cartridge

Dream Steam: Hybrid Cartridge

by Dream Steam Vapes

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Dream Steam Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Dream Steam: Hybrid Cartridge

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014. Dream Steam comes in three strengths, all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you. Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge. To ensure sound manufacturing practices and patient-focused standards, we invited Americans for Safe Access to inspect our facilities, audit our policies and procedures, and augment our training programs. We’re proud to be one of only two facilities in the United States to earn ASA’s Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

chloeeegan

I only use a vape pen sometimes, but these are my favorite cartridges to use with them. I like the slimline pen they attach to but it seems like they would fit on any battery's threading. The best part is that they don't contain polypropylene glycol, it makes me nervous that anyone would add something like that anyway so I pretty much would only buy these. #420sweepstakes.

from Dream Steam Vapeson May 12th, 2017

Hello chloeeegan! The Dream Steam cartridges are pretty amazing, right?! Stick with Dream Steam and you will never have to be nervous of the product your getting again!

About this brand

Dream Steam Vapes Logo
All Dream Steam cartridges are filled with cannabis oil that is CO2 extracted and refined using a proprietary distillation process, producing golden oil that is free from solvents and plant material. We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014. Dream Steam comes in three strengths, all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you. Our cannabis oil is CO2 extracted and refined using a proprietary process years in the making to ensure a pure, all-natural product. We’ve also displayed exact cannabinoid content on our cartridges since 2014, years before it was required in most states. Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge. We voluntarily subjected our vape pen practices to third-party scrutiny to ensure patient safety. The result? We are one of only two companies in the country to earn the Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing. Created with portability in mind, Dream Steam vape pens are there for you everywhere you go.