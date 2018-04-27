Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014. Dream Steam comes in three strengths, all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you. Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge. To ensure sound manufacturing practices and patient-focused standards, we invited Americans for Safe Access to inspect our facilities, audit our policies and procedures, and augment our training programs. We’re proud to be one of only two facilities in the United States to earn ASA’s Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing.
on April 27th, 2018
I've tried others like PuraEarth Uncut and Timeless, but I always go back to Dream Steam. With the exception of their Tru Terp line, most of their cartridges are taste/odor free (which I personally love because I don't like the smell/taste of weed), and are not harsh on the throat or lungs. In fact, most of the time I can't even feel the vapor hit my lungs, but the product definitely works. My one and only gripe is that the store locator on their website seems to show every dispensary in the area you search - not just the locations that sell Dream Steam. I check the Harvest dispensary menus almost daily to see what new cartridge strains they have. I'm pretty sure Harvest and Dream Steam are owned by the same people, so it stands to reason that most Harvest locations have the best DS selection.
on February 28th, 2018
Great brand can not go wrong with dream steam indica tried most of the strains and each one of them had me feeling amazing would recommend to anyone who vapes these be some to try out