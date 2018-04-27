 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dream Steam: Indica Cartridge

by Dream Steam Vapes

5.02
About this product

We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014. Dream Steam comes in three strengths, all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you. Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge. To ensure sound manufacturing practices and patient-focused standards, we invited Americans for Safe Access to inspect our facilities, audit our policies and procedures, and augment our training programs. We’re proud to be one of only two facilities in the United States to earn ASA’s Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing.

2 customer reviews

5.02

DSPV

I've tried others like PuraEarth Uncut and Timeless, but I always go back to Dream Steam. With the exception of their Tru Terp line, most of their cartridges are taste/odor free (which I personally love because I don't like the smell/taste of weed), and are not harsh on the throat or lungs. In fact, most of the time I can't even feel the vapor hit my lungs, but the product definitely works. My one and only gripe is that the store locator on their website seems to show every dispensary in the area you search - not just the locations that sell Dream Steam. I check the Harvest dispensary menus almost daily to see what new cartridge strains they have. I'm pretty sure Harvest and Dream Steam are owned by the same people, so it stands to reason that most Harvest locations have the best DS selection.

Spacegodhatesyou

Great brand can not go wrong with dream steam indica tried most of the strains and each one of them had me feeling amazing would recommend to anyone who vapes these be some to try out

We voluntarily subjected our vape pen practices to third-party scrutiny to ensure patient safety. The result? We are one of only two companies in the country to earn the Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing. Created with portability in mind, Dream Steam vape pens are there for you everywhere you go.