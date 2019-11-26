Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014. Dream Steam comes in three strengths, all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you. Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge. To ensure sound manufacturing practices and patient-focused standards, we invited Americans for Safe Access to inspect our facilities, audit our policies and procedures, and augment our training programs. We’re proud to be one of only two facilities in the United States to earn ASA’s Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing.
on November 26th, 2019
I bought a Sativa Pure (White 99) cartridge labeled at 500mg. There may have been .3g.
on August 30th, 2019
I love Dream Steam! They've been my fav since the beginning. The cartridges have a good fit on my lips and they are inhale smooth. Down side; in my experience their strain stock is inconsistent. It's a bummer because when I find something that I like, that works, I like to stick with it. Their batteries are great. I've had several for a couple years and they're still going strong. The only complaint I have is their lack of customer service. I called, left voice mails, emailed and FB messaged several times over the period of a year, to ask about a specific strain. I never got a response from anybody, ever. It kind of soured me on them. :(
on June 9th, 2017
Dear God Those new PURE dream stream cartridges in love with the sativas if you go to harvest of Tempe they got the PURE 800mg shiiit I've been smoking for 12 years daily and when I hit this shit I blasted off 🚀 Like a dam Houston Rocket nah mean like coughing up a lung I was so lit I leaned to the side of my car seat and had to close my eyes for a bit to reset my mind shiiit 😵💨 10/10 A+++ MUST GET THE RASPBERRY DIESEL MY GOD!!! Peace everyone - Jesse 1love
Good morning jmorales0511. Thank you so much for your very entertaining review. You made my day. Keep being a loyal Dream Steam Customer!!! Have a wonderful day!