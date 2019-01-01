About this product
Lemon DRENCH - An innovative way to consume, DRENCH is a cannabis-infused powdered drink mix that dissolves in your water-based beverage. Simply tear and pour, and enjoy.
About this brand
DRENCH is a cannabis-infused drink mix that blends easily with your favorite beverages. Simply TEAR the pouch, POUR contents into any hot or cold drink of your choice, mix and ENJOY the life it brings! Available in a variety of flavors at 5mg of THC each, DRENCH brings new flavor to your cup and pleasure to your day. #GETDRENCHED