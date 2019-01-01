 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Lemon DRENCH - An innovative way to consume, DRENCH is a cannabis-infused powdered drink mix that dissolves in your water-based beverage. Simply tear and pour, and enjoy.

About this brand

DRENCH is a cannabis-infused drink mix that blends easily with your favorite beverages. Simply TEAR the pouch, POUR contents into any hot or cold drink of your choice, mix and ENJOY the life it brings! Available in a variety of flavors at 5mg of THC each, DRENCH brings new flavor to your cup and pleasure to your day. #GETDRENCHED