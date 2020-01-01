 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
God's Gift Pre-Roll 1g

by Driftboat

Driftboat Cannabis Pre-rolls God's Gift Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

