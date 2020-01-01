 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sin Valley OG

by Driftboat

About this product

Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.

About this strain

Sin Valley OG

Sin Valley OG

About this brand

Driftboat