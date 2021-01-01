 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. 80MG Green Apple Gummies (4-Pack)

80MG Green Apple Gummies (4-Pack)

by DRIP Cannabinoids

Write a review
DRIP Cannabinoids Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles 80MG Green Apple Gummies (4-Pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our 4-pack gummies are the perfect sample size for users who haven’t tried our delicious Δ8 gummies. DRIP Delta-8 Gummies pack a potent body high perfect for activities, socializing with friends, or just hanging around. We recommend starting with a half (10MGs) and evaluating how you feel after an hour or two.

About this brand

DRIP Cannabinoids Logo
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review