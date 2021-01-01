Dos-i-dos Delta-8 Disposable Pen
About this product
1 gram Delta-8 Disposable Pen with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! Our disposable pens come ready to smoke and are rechargeable so you can get every last drop. All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. Dos-i-dos is a hybrid strain that has an earthy & herbal profile flavor with pine, and a sweet floral funk.
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
About this strain
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.
