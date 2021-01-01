 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Express Delta-8 Cartridge

by DRIP Cannabinoids

About this product

1 gram Delta-8 Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. Pineapple Express is a sativa strain that produces a flavor that is slightly floral and sweet with a combination of pineapple, mango, apple and pine.

About this brand

DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

