Strawnana Delta-8 Disposable Pen

by DRIP Cannabinoids

DRIP Cannabinoids Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Strawnana Delta-8 Disposable Pen
DRIP Cannabinoids Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Strawnana Delta-8 Disposable Pen

About this product

1 gram Delta-8 Disposable Pen with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! Our disposable pens come ready to smoke and are rechargeable so you can get every last drop. All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. Strawnana is a hybrid strain that is genetic cross between Banana Kush and the "Strawberry" phenotype of Bubble Gum -Strawnana (Strawberry Banana).

About this brand

DRIP Cannabinoids Logo
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

