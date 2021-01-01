 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Zkittlez Delta-8 Cartridge
Indica

Zkittlez Delta-8 Cartridge

by DRIP Cannabinoids

Write a review
DRIP Cannabinoids Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Zkittlez Delta-8 Cartridge
DRIP Cannabinoids Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Zkittlez Delta-8 Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

1 gram Delta-8 Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. Zkittlez is a hybrid strain with a profile that delivers a tropical fruity flavor based upon strawberry, cherry, and herbal notes.

About this brand

DRIP Cannabinoids Logo
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review