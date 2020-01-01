About this product
"The powerful and spacey head high make Critical Mass an excellent strain for a night in. Perfect for anyone looking to binge a TV series or unwind after a long day. Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts."
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Critical Mass
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity.