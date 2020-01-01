About this product
DRiP Full Spectrum oil is extracted from CommCan cannabis, using a supercritical Co2 process. This oil is “closest to the source”, and retains much of the taste, smell, and effects of flower. It is darker in color, higher in terpenes, and slightly lower in Total Active Cannabinoids (TAC) than the other options.
About this strain
Critical Mass
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity.