About this product
DRiP Full Spectrum oil is extracted from CommCan cannabis, using a supercritical Co2 process. This oil is “closest to the source”, and retains much of the taste, smell, and effects of flower. It is darker in color, higher in terpenes, and slightly lower in Total Active Cannabinoids (TAC) than the other options.
About this strain
GMO Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.