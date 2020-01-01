Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Banana OG x Swamp Boys Nigerian Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts.
Horace by Swamp Boys Seeds is a mixture of the renowned Banana OG crossed with SBS’s prized Nigerian sativa. This strain is known to produce massive, stalky plants with fat, trichome-laden colas over its long flowering cycle (70+ days). It has a distinct banana candy taste when combusted and a velvety smooth exhale. Horace is a light-devouring monster, but patient growers are rewarded with hearty plants with outstanding potency.