Horace Distillate Cartridge

by DRiP

$65.00MSRP

About this product

Banana OG x Swamp Boys Nigerian Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts.

About this strain

Horace

Horace by Swamp Boys Seeds is a mixture of the renowned Banana OG crossed with SBS’s prized Nigerian sativa. This strain is known to produce massive, stalky plants with fat, trichome-laden colas over its long flowering cycle (70+ days). It has a distinct banana candy taste when combusted and a velvety smooth exhale. Horace is a light-devouring monster, but patient growers are rewarded with hearty plants with outstanding potency. 

About this brand

DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors. DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.