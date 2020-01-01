 Loading…
Hybrid

OGKB Sauce 1g

by DRiP

DRiP Concentrates Solvent OGKB Sauce 1g

About this product

About this strain

OGKB

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A possible descendant of GSC, OGKB (a.k.a. OG Kush Breath) is an indica-dominant hybrid that provides heavy head-to-toe effects. It blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. This strain is a great choice for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain.

About this brand

DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors. DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.