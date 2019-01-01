1:1 Blackberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by DRIP Oils + ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
DRIP vape pens are used by fractional distillation to yield an extract that is 85%+ THC as the starting material. Pure extracted organic terpenes are sourced and used to blend into the distillate to give it its unique strain profile. These terpenes added in various amounts and blended in-house to produce a truly unique profile and experience that no other line can offer.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.