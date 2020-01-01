 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Blackberry Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by DRIP Oils + Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

At DRIP, we take pride in creating the most potent connoisseur grade cannabis concentrates available in the Arizona MMJ market. tru|med is known for its production of boutique cannabis flower and this is where it all begins. DRIP utilizes this exclusive material to produce the finest concentrates in the valley. QUALITY IN = QUALITY OUT From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP stays ahead of the industry. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception. Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer 4 different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers also designate the quality of material used: Silver and Gold are made from cured cannabis material while Platinum and Diamond is reserved for our nug run and live resin extracts.