Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Banana Diesel Batter Baller Jar 3.5g by DRIP Oils + Extracts
Banana Diesel balances the polar effects of its parent strains, Banana Kush and Super Sour Diesel. A slightly energizing kick followed by intense focus makes this a perfect strain for daytime consumption with effects that steer clear of undesirable lethargy. These thick, pale green buds reek a sweet, fruity aroma and preface the tangy taste to come. Banana Diesel is a potent appetite stimulant and stress combatant, suitable for either weight or mood disorders.