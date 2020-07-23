 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

At DRIP, we take pride in creating the most potent connoisseur grade cannabis concentrates available in the Arizona MMJ market. tru|med is known for its production of boutique cannabis flower and this is where it all begins. DRIP utilizes this exclusive material to produce the finest concentrates in the valley. QUALITY IN = QUALITY OUT From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP stays ahead of the industry. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception. Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer 4 different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers also designate the quality of material used: Silver and Gold are made from cured cannabis material while Platinum and Diamond is reserved for our nug run and live resin extracts.