 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Dr. Who HTE Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Dr. Who HTE Cartridge 0.5g

by DRIP Oils + Extracts

Write a review
DRIP Oils + Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Dr. Who HTE Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This unique product is something that we pioneered and crafted in house using the HTE portion from our sauce. We combine the high terpene extract with our distillate in an equal ratio to deliver a full on medicated experience a traditional vape cannot achieve. The HTE offers a more pleasurable experience comparable to the effects of inhaling flower as its terpene profile is preserved in the same ratios found in the plant. The terpene profile of a strain can almost be looked at as its “fingerprint”, being it is unique to that cultivar. These natural cannabis terpenes enable the user to feel much more medicated when mixed with distillate as the entourage effect comes into play. This unique terpene blend produced by the plant is almost impossible to mimic with by the bending of organic terpenes. Not only does the user experience a much more realistic medicated feeling but because the terpenes come from our sauce it delivers a much smoother hit that doesn’t burn your throat or nose like some other vapes. We take a lot of pride in creating this product, as it is 100% derived from cannabis we have extracted ourselves.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dr. Who

Dr. Who
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

DRIP Oils + Extracts Logo
At DRIP, we take pride in creating the most potent connoisseur grade cannabis concentrates available in the Arizona MMJ market. tru|med is known for its production of boutique cannabis flower and this is where it all begins. DRIP utilizes this exclusive material to produce the finest concentrates in the valley. QUALITY IN = QUALITY OUT From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP stays ahead of the industry. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception. Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer 4 different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers also designate the quality of material used: Silver and Gold are made from cured cannabis material while Platinum and Diamond is reserved for our nug run and live resin extracts.