Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Grapefruit Diesel is a hybrid strain that gives most users a focused mental high. The genetics on this one aren’t hard to guess: its parents are Grapefruit and NYC Diesel. These plants show more of their indica side when growing, staying short and branchy and flowering within 8 weeks. Grapefruit Diesel’s flowers sometimes have hints of pink coloring and a potent smell of over ripe citrus fruit. The energetic buzz comes on fast but tends to smooth out over time.