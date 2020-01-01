Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our vape pen line has gained massive popularity utilizing some of the cleanest high-quality distillate available with blended terpenes from the most popular best-tasting strains on the market. Drip vape pens create a very pleasant experience using C-Cell technology, which has a ceramic coil atomizer. The ceramic coil allows the distillate and terpenes to be vaporized at a very low and consistent temperature. This produces high vapor production without sacrificing flavor or burning the distillate and terpenes.
Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.