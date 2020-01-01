Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Era is a pod system that contains 500mg of distillate with organically infused terpenes delivering a very tasteful puff unlike any other vaporizer on the market. The smooth hit is the same start to finish due to proprietary silica wicking system unlike other vaporizers on the market that can become harsher the more you use them.
Be the first to review this product.