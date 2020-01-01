 Loading…

Hybrid

SFV OG Sauce PAX Pod 0.5g

by DRIP Oils + Extracts

About this product

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don't want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California's San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

DRIP Oils + Extracts

At DRIP, we take pride in creating the most potent connoisseur grade cannabis concentrates available in the Arizona MMJ market. tru|med is known for its production of boutique cannabis flower and this is where it all begins. DRIP utilizes this exclusive material to produce the finest concentrates in the valley. QUALITY IN = QUALITY OUT From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP stays ahead of the industry. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception. Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer 4 different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers also designate the quality of material used: Silver and Gold are made from cured cannabis material while Platinum and Diamond is reserved for our nug run and live resin extracts.