Skittlez PAX Pod

by DRIP Oils + Extracts

DRIP Oils + Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Skittlez PAX Pod

About this product

Skittlez PAX Pod by DRIP Oils + Extracts

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

At DRIP, we take pride in creating the most potent connoisseur grade cannabis concentrates available in the Arizona MMJ market. tru|med is known for its production of boutique cannabis flower and this is where it all begins. DRIP utilizes this exclusive material to produce the finest concentrates in the valley. QUALITY IN = QUALITY OUT From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP stays ahead of the industry. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception. Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer 4 different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers also designate the quality of material used: Silver and Gold are made from cured cannabis material while Platinum and Diamond is reserved for our nug run and live resin extracts.