Slurricane Caviar 1.8g
by DRIP Oils + Extracts
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This is one of our most limited and boutique items due to the time required to make it and the inputs being used. It is a handcrafted product utilizing our top end cannabis nugs that are dipped into melted shatter and then rolled around in kief, completely engulfing it. This product is intended for the patient looking for an extra kick in their medication using the highest quality material that our cultivation offers.
About this strain
Slurricane
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.