Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
MMJ Wax concentrate consists of resin that has been extracted and agitated under heat until it transforms into a firm concentrate that is a lot easier to handle and enjoy than other concentrates. It is great for travel and on the go as its texture makes for easy transport with little to no risk of spillage.
Be the first to review this product.
Aficionado Seeds’ award-winning Sorbetto crosses Zkittlez, Sunset Sherbert, and Magnum Opus. Sorbetto was designing to be an indoor powerhouse that holds onto the qualities of Zkittlez while adding a stockier profile. Flavors include fresh flowers, lemon, honey, and lavender, with diesel undertones.