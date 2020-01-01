Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Our vape pen line has gained massive popularity utilizing some of the cleanest high-quality distillate available with blended terpenes from the most popular best-tasting strains on the market. Drip vape pens create a very pleasant experience using C-Cell technology, which has a ceramic coil atomizer. The ceramic coil allows the distillate and terpenes to be vaporized at a very low and consistent temperature. This produces high vapor production without sacrificing flavor or burning the distillate and terpenes.
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.