Strawberry Cough PAX Era Pod - 0.5g
by DRIP Oils + ExtractsWrite a review
About this product
Our vape pen line has gained massive popularity utilizing some of the cleanest high-quality distillate available with blended terpenes from the most popular best-tasting strains on the market. Drip vape pens create a very pleasant experience using C-Cell technology, which has a ceramic coil atomizer. The ceramic coil allows the distillate and terpenes to be vaporized at a very low and consistent temperature. This produces high vapor production without sacrificing flavor or burning the distillate and terpenes.
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.