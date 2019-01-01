Tangie C-Cell Cartridge 0.5g
by DRIP Oils + ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
These vape pens are used by fractional distillation to yield an extract that is 85%+ THC as the starting material. Pure extracted organic terpenes are sourced and used to blend into the distillate to give it its unique strain profile. These terpenes added in various amounts and blended in-house to produce a truly unique profile and experience that no other line can offer.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.