Pink Starburst Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by DRiP

DRiP Concentrates Cartridges Pink Starburst Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Pink Starburst

Pink Starburst

Pink Starburst by Manali West is an ultra potent hybrid that smells like it sounds. This deep cross of (DJ Short’s Blueberry x Headband) x AJ Sour Diesel BX3 is a genetic layer cake of potency crossed for potency. The flavor is distinctly floral on the inhale, but reveals its candy-like sweetness on the exhale. Pink Starburst’s buzz combines tranquil, positivity-driven euphoria while remaining cognitively clear.  

About this brand

DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors. DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.