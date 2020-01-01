 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Sequoia Strawberry Terp Sauce PAX Pod 0.5g

by DRiP

Concentrates Cartridges

Sequoia Strawberry

Sequoia Strawberry

Sequoia Strawberry

Sequoia Strawberry by SinCity Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with strong motivating attributes. The genetic offspring of White Strawberry and White Nightmare, Sequoia Strawberry delivers a delicious aroma of strawberry candy with a slightly hashy undertone. Its invigorating effects lend themselves to chores, outdoor activity, and exercise. Sequoia Strawberry is also known for its phenomenal yield and snappy 60-day grow cycle.    

About this brand

DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors. DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.