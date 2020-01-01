Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
*Materials in pods not manufactured, sold, or distributed by PAX.* DRiP Full Spectrum oil is extracted from CommCan cannabis, using a supercritical Co2 process. This oil is “closest to the source”, and retains much of the taste, smell, and effects of flower. It is darker in color, higher in terpenes, and slightly lower in Total Active Cannabinoids (TAC) than the other options.
Be the first to review this product.