 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Valley Vixen Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Valley Vixen Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by DRiP

Write a review
DRiP Concentrates Cartridges Valley Vixen Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Valley Vixen

Valley Vixen

The famous San Fernando Valley OG Kush (SFV OG) is crossed with Do-Si-Dos in this project by Archive Seed Bank. Do-Si-Dos brings vigor, structure, and trichome production, allowing Valley Vixen to rise to new heights. Expect golf-ball-sized Kush-like nuggets that offer a nice smooth Kush flavor profile that will put your head in the clouds.

About this brand

DRiP Logo
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors. DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.