 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. DRO Delta9 Weed ZipUp Hoodie - Black

DRO Delta9 Weed ZipUp Hoodie - Black

by DRO

Write a review
DRO Apparel Hoodies DRO Delta9 Weed ZipUp Hoodie - Black

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Fit and finish are the trademarks of the DRO Unisex zipup hoodie. It is the perfect lightweight sweatshirt for all occasions. This hoodie is a great addition to your weed clothing collection. 7.5 oz pre-laundered cotton/polyester blend french terry stash pocket and eyelet in front pocket thumbholes at cuffs slim unisex fit Stoner Approved 420 Friendly

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.