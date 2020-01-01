About this product
Make a statement and stand out from the crowd. Our classic French Terry pullover with the iconic DRO logo and raised 3D print on the sleeve. Perfect for any occasion. Features include thumb holes in the cuffs for added comfort, double nickel plated draw strings, and a stash pocket in the kangaroo pouch to store your burner phone or party favors. Constructed with 100% French Terry Fabric and slightly fitted for an athletic look.
About this strain
Pura Vida
A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.