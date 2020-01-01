 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. DRO BOLO Rugby Polo

DRO BOLO Rugby Polo

by DRO

Write a review
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO BOLO Rugby Polo
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO BOLO Rugby Polo
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO BOLO Rugby Polo
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO BOLO Rugby Polo

$70.00MSRP

About this product

DRO Number 8 Rugby Polo has a small 8 ball print on the front and a rugby inspired print on the back. Slim fit Heavy weight, 8.2 oz/yd2, 20-singles 100% carded cotton (marles 15% viscose) White drill collar, herringbone tape at placket, ribbed cuffs, side split at hem, side seamed, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.