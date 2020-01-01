About this product
DRO Number 8 Rugby Polo has a small 8 ball print on the front and a rugby inspired print on the back. Slim fit Heavy weight, 8.2 oz/yd2, 20-singles 100% carded cotton (marles 15% viscose) White drill collar, herringbone tape at placket, ribbed cuffs, side split at hem, side seamed, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage.
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.