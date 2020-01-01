About this product
DRO Number 8 Athletic Heather Tee has a large rugby inspired print on the front and a small 8 ball print on the back with our iconic logo below. Relaxed fit Crew neck Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles 100% combed cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage Mens fit but perfect for male and female.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.