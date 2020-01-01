 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. DRO Burr Pullover Weed Hoodie

DRO Burr Pullover Weed Hoodie

by DRO

Write a review
DRO Apparel Hoodies DRO Burr Pullover Weed Hoodie

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Make a statement and stand out from the crowd. Our classic French Terry pullover with the iconic dro logo and raised 3D print on the sleeve. Perfect for any occasion. Features include thumb holes in the cuffs for added comfort, double nickel plated draw strings, and a stash pocket in the kangaroo pouch to store your burner phone or party favors. Constructed with 100% French Terry Fabric and slightly fitted for an athletic look.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.