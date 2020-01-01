About this product

Make a statement and stand out from the crowd. Our classic French Terry pullover with the iconic dro logo and raised 3D print on the sleeve. Perfect for any occasion. Features include thumb holes in the cuffs for added comfort, double nickel plated draw strings, and a stash pocket in the kangaroo pouch to store your burner phone or party favors. Constructed with 100% French Terry Fabric and slightly fitted for an athletic look.