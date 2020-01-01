About this product
The Classic Delta 9 Zip Up Hoodie is Back. Relaxed fit Zip hood, raglan sleeves, kangaroo pocket Heavy weight, 10.3 oz/yd2 100% cotton French terry Un-lined hood, white drawcord, metal zip, cover stitching on seams, hem & cuff 2x2 ribbing, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage
About this strain
Gucci OG
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.